Hyderabad caught in ‘mixed winter’ with chills, warm daytime temperature

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad wakes up to winter chills but steps into summer-like afternoons, as the city finds itself caught in a curious weather flip-flop that meteorologists describe as a “mixed winter”.

Residents are experiencing warm daytime conditions followed by sharply colder nights, a pattern that, along with persistent fog and mist, is expected to continue until the second week of February, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD)-Hyderabad.

The contrast between day and night temperatures has become increasingly pronounced, with the difference stretching to nearly 12°C to 15°C across Hyderabad and surrounding districts.

As per the IMD-Hyderabad forecast, while the maximum temperature on January 22 was 28.8°C, the minimum temperature stood at 18.2°C.

IMD official GNRSA Srinivasa Rao told TNIE: “Daytime temperatures in the city are expected to remain between 29°C and 30°C until January 28, while night temperatures are likely to drop to 16°C-17°C. This translates into a diurnal variation of around 14°C to 15°C — a range that meteorologists classify as a “large diurnal variation of temperature,” referring to the difference between the maximum and minimum temperatures within a single day.

Adding to the wintry feel, early morning mist and hazy nights are also set to persist through the coming weeks. Over the next three to four days, maximum temperatures in the city’s core areas are expected to hover between 29°C and 30°C, while minimum temperatures will range from 16°C to 18°C.

In the outskirts of Hyderabad, the chill could be more pronounced, with minimum temperatures likely to dip further to between 13°C and 15°C, IMD officials said.