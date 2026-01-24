Hyderabad CP issues notice to retired IPS officer to prove 'reckless' allegations against him

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar, who also heads the SIT constituted to investigate the alleged phone-tapping case, on Friday asked BRS leader and retired IPS officer RS Praveen Kumar to furnish, within two days, complete and specific details in support of his allegation that seven criminal cases were registered against Sajjanar.

Earlier in the day, Praveen Kumar alleged that Sajjanar was involved in seven criminal cases and demanded that another SIT be formed to inquire into those cases.

In his notice, Sajjanar said that the statement was highly defamatory, reckless, irresponsible and misleading, and had been made without disclosing any supporting particulars or verifiable material.

“By making such allegations publicly, you have not only attempted to lower the reputation and credibility of the SIT and its chief with false and insulting statements, but have also sought to obstruct and hinder the lawful discharge of official duties, besides causing serious prejudice to the ongoing investigation and misleading the public,” the notice said.

“Take further notice that, in case of your failure to comply with the above demand within the stipulated time, appropriate civil and criminal proceedings shall be initiated against you in accordance with law, including but not limited to proceedings for defamation and criminal intimidation, at your entire risk as to costs and consequences, for which you alone shall be liable and responsible,” the notice added.