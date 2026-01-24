Kavitha to field candidates on AIFB symbol in municipal elections; may affect BRS voter bank

HYDERABAD: Telangana Jagruthi founder-president Kalvakuntla Kavitha has set the cat among the pigeons by deciding to field her supporters in the forthcoming municipal elections, a move that has sent ripples across Telangana’s political landscape.

According to sources within Telangana Jagruthi, Kavitha recently let the cat out of the bag during discussions with her close confidants, disclosing her intent to enter the local body arena in a calibrated but decisive manner.

Sources revealed that candidates backed by Telangana Jagruthi are likely to contest the municipal elections on the All India Forward Bloc’s (AIFB) lion symbol. The former BRS MLC is understood to be in talks with AIFB leaders to secure B-Forms for her supporters in the upcoming civic polls. A senior Telangana Jagruthi leader confirmed that the arrangement with the AIFB is confined strictly to municipal elections and does not extend beyond local bodies — for now.

Political observers believe that Kavitha’s entry could split the Bharat Rashtra Samiti’s (BRS) vote bank and potentially dent its prospects in key towns and urban pockets such as Nizamabad, Bodhan, Kamareddy, Jagtial, Metpalli, Korutla, Bellampalli, Ramagundam and Mancherial, among others.

Until now, analysts had expected the municipal contest to be a straight three-cornered fight among the Congress, BRS and BJP. However, with Kavitha throwing her hat into the ring, the BRS may have to watch its flank carefully, as any division of votes could tilt the balance and alter electoral arithmetic.