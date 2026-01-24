Rising silver prices take the shine off sweets, waraq makers’ lives in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The rise and fall of silver prices mirrors the lift and drop of a hammer, adding strain to the work of waraq makers. As hammers strike delicate silver sheets in a steady rhythm, the workers’ unease is evident.

With silver prices climbing sharply over the past 52 weeks, the effect is being felt in a small but visible segment of the economy — the waferthin silver waraq used to garnish kaju katli and other traditional sweets.

“As silver prices are rising day by day, demand for waraq has fallen sharply. On some days, we sit idle with no work,” says a waraq maker arranging freshly prepared silver sheets.Another worker beside him pauses hammering the leather pouches and adds,

“I have been doing this work for the past 30 years, but I have never seen such a sharp increase in silver prices.” When TNIE visited silver waraq-making units in the busy lanes of Hyderabad’s Old City, the steady pounding of hammers on leather pouches filled the air.

Inside workshops near the Charminar stretch, artisans patiently beat small pieces of silver into increasingly thin sheets. The figures reflect the pressure. Until a few months ago, traders sold a bundle of 100 silver sheets for around Rs 600.