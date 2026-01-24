Telangana transport department says new cars, bikes can now be registered at showrooms

HYDERABAD: The Transport department on Friday launched dealer-point registration for newly purchased two-wheelers and cars, enabling vehicle owners to complete permanent registration directly at authorised showrooms without visiting the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) offices.

The move follows a policy decision taken on January 8, allowing permanent vehicle registration to be carried out at authorised dealerships. Acting on instructions from Telangana Transport Commissioner K Ilambarithi to develop the required software within 15 days, the department prepared the system and conducted a pilot run on January 23 at an automobile showroom.

During the pilot, a four-wheeler was successfully registered and delivered to a customer through the new system. Following the successful trial, the department announced that from January 24, vehicles purchased can be permanently registered directly at the respective showrooms.

Under the new system, the authorised dealer will submit the online application for permanent registration. Documents such as the invoice, Form 21, Form 22, insurance details, address proof and vehicle photographs will be uploaded online by the dealer.

A transport department official will verify the application and allot the registration number, after which the registration certificate (RC) will be dispatched to the vehicle owner by speed post.

The department clarified that officials may carry out random inspections of vehicles at authorised dealerships, if required. The dealer-point registration facility applies only to two-wheelers and cars and excludes commercial or transport vehicles. It is applicable only to vehicles purchased on or after January 24.

As part of the rollout, Commissioner K Ilambarithi held an online meeting with transport department officials from all 33 districts and issued detailed guidelines for implementation.