300 stray dogs poisoned in Telangana's Jagtial district

JAGTIAL: Around 300 stray dogs were allegedly killed using poisonous injections in the Pegadapally village of Jagtial district a few days ago. The killings were reportedly carried out on the directions of the village Sarpanch and the Gram Panchayat Secretary, according to the Stray Animal Foundation of India, an NGO.

The incident first came to light on January 22, when the brutal killing of stray dogs in the village was reported. The following day, Mudavath Preethi, Cruelty Prevention Assistant of the NGO and a resident in Nagarkurnool, filed a formal complaint with the Pegadapally police.

Based on a complaint lodged, Pegadapally police registered a case against the village Sarpanch and the Panchayat Secretary under sections 325 read with 3(5) of BNS and section 11(1)(a)(i) of PCAA.

Confirming the case, sub-inspector Eluri Kiran said the matter is under investigation.

Meanwhile, representatives of the Stray Animal Foundation of India demanded the immediate suspension of the village sarpanch and the panchayat secretary. They also called for a strict and transparent probe.