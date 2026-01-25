BRS appoints special coordinators for civic elections

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao has appointed special coordinators for all municipalities and municipal corporations across the state for the upcoming urban local body elections.

Senior leaders of the party have been appointed election in-charges for each municipality and corporation. The coordinators will be responsible for unifying party cadres at the grassroots level and formulating election strategies based on local conditions. They will remain actively present in their respective municipalities throughout the election process, from the announcement of polls till the completion of voting.

They will also play a key role in the candidate selection process. They will consult local leaders, identify winnable candidates, and submit regular reports to the party high command. They will oversee the effective implementation of the party’s campaign programmes, coordinate booth-level agents, and strengthen the organisational machinery at the local level.

The party also said that a special reporting mechanism has been put in place to ensure that election trends and ground reports are regularly communicated to the party headquarters at Telangana Bhavan and directly to the working president. KTR formally released the complete list of municipal election coordinators appointed by the party on Friday.