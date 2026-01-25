Focus on coal gasification projects: Union Minister Kishan

KHAMMAM: Union Minister of Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy has reportedly sought detailed information on coal production, quality and the welfare measures for workers.

He chaired a review meeting of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) on Saturday at Kothagudem. The meeting was attended by the chairman and managing director (CMD), all directors and general managers of SCCL.

He suggested that SCCL focus on coal gasification projects for syngas production, the establishment of pumped water power plants for diversified power generation, and the setting up of coal washeries to improve coal quality.

The minister also reviewed the decisions taken by the SCCL management to enhance production, particularly in view of the closure of certain underground mines over the next five years. Several other important issues were discussed. He advised officers to avoid controversies and instead focus on the overall development of SCCL, work with dedication, and strive to make the company more efficient and profitable.

Later, he held a meeting with all SCCL stakeholders along with company officials. He urged them to work together in a spirit of cooperation for mutual growth and the sustainable development of SCCL.