Ganja smugglers mow down cop in Nizamabad

NIZAMABAD: Excise constable, Gajula Soumya, was severely injured while on duty after a car allegedly belonging to a ganja smuggling gang rammed into her at Madhavnagar outskirts on Friday evening.

Soumya was immediately shifted to a private hospital, where she is undergoing treatment in the ICU. Doctors said she sustained both internal and external injuries and requires at least 48 hours of observation, but confirmed that there is no threat to her life. However, due to the severity of abdominal injuries, one of her kidneys had to be surgically removed.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Excise V Somireddy, the incident occurred when a team led by an Excise inspector, along with a sub-inspector, other Excise staff travelling in a jeep and two others, was conducting a route march and vehicle checks at Madhavnagar.

When officials tried to stop a suspicious car, two individuals jumped out and fled. As the remaining two attempted to escape, the vehicle suddenly accelerated, hitting constable Soumya and throwing her onto the bonnet. The car later rammed into a tree and came to a halt, after which the accused fled.

Excise officials lodged a complaint at Nizamabad police station, following which a case was registered against five ganja smugglers, including their leader.

Deputy Commissioner Somireddy said the government and the Excise Department stand firmly with Soumya and assured that her full salary would be paid until recovery.

He added that an internal inquiry would be conducted and a report submitted to the excise minister and higher officials.