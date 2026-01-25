Registration of vehicles will be seamless, says Telangana Transport Minister Ponnam

HYDERABAD: In a move aimed at making services more citizen-friendly, the Transport department has introduced a system enabling permanent registration of newly purchased vehicles directly at automobile showrooms, eliminating the need for buyers to visit RTOs, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said.

The minister said vehicle owners will no longer be required to visit RTO offices for permanent registration.

Instead, dealers will upload the required documents online and complete the registration process at their showrooms, making services faster and more convenient for citizens.

He said the department is working towards making all services fully online to avoid inconvenience to the public. With the Telangana government joining the Sarathi platform, transport-related services will become more accessible.

Prabhakar also said the department has introduced key policies such as the EV Policy and the Vehicle Scrappage Policy, adding that these reforms aim to make transport services more efficient.