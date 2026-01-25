Two Maoists, three sympathisers held in Telangana's Nagarkurnool

HYDERABAD: Police on Saturday arrested two Maoists and three sympathisers linked to the proscribed CPI (Maoist) in Nagarkurnool district. Officials said the arrests were part of an operation to curb attempts to revive Maoist activity in the erstwhile Mahbubnagar district and Nallamalla region.

Those arrested include Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee military instructors’ team commander Meesala Saloman alias Santhosh Nagraj (52) and his wife Sanbatti (40). The others are a government teacher and Telangana Praja Front co-convener Edla Ambaiah (46), petrol pump owner and Civil Liberties Committee joint secretary Jakka Balaiah (60), and a farmer, Manshetty Yadaiah.

Police said combing operations had forced Maoists to abandon base camps and attempt regrouping in smaller units. As part of this strategy, Saloman and Sanbatti arrived in Achampet to revive Maoist activities with the help of affiliated frontal organisations, acting on instructions from senior underground leaders.