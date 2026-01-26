As controversies mount, CM Revanth gets Delhi call

HYDERABAD: With controversies like the Singareni–Naini coal block tender issue and the HILT policy erupting, the Congress high command is learnt to have decided to summon Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, along with a few ministers, to New Delhi.

As the Congress comes under sustained fire from the Opposition, particularly the BRS, the party leadership at the Centre wants to take stock of the ground reality in Telangana and stem the rot before matters spiral out of control.

According to sources, senior party leaders at the national level have brought the recent developments in Telangana to the notice of Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

The sources said the high command is keen on reviewing the situation threadbare with the state leadership and assessing the likely political fallout of the controversies on the party’s prospects in the upcoming elections.

CM, Congress high command meet likely in Feb first week

The meeting is expected to take place in the first week of February, coinciding with the commencement of the Budget Session of Parliament. The leadership is also likely to use the occasion to finalise appointments to key organisational posts, including working presidents and positions in the campaign committee.

Sources further stated that the high command is reportedly unhappy with a string of issues, including the Singareni–Naini coal block tender controversy. What has deeply troubled the party leadership is the news story telecast by a vernacular television channel against a minister. This apart, the simmering disputes among ministers, and the backlash over the HILT policy are causing an embarrassment to the party’s central leaders.