Car rams SI during vehicle check in Rangareddy district

HYDERABAD: A sub-inspector of Yacharam police station was injured after a car rammed into him while he was conducting vehicle checks in Rangareddy district on Sunday evening.
Police said that around 5.45 pm, personnel were checking vehicles near the Yacharam bus stop when a white Swift car approached at high speed in a rash and negligent manner. When officers signalled the driver to stop, he ignored the instructions and drove the vehicle towards SI Madhu.
With no other option, the SI jumped onto the bonnet and held on. However, the driver continued to speed and later hit a motorcycle, causing the SI to fall and suffer injuries to his knee and elbow. Police said the injuries were minor in nature.
The driver, K Srikar, along with another person travelling in the car, was taken into custody. A case has been registered, and the investigation is underway.
Fashion student among 4 held with MDMA, weed
HYDERABAD: Panjagutta police arrested four drug peddlers and seized 10.5 grams of MDMA, 7.5 grams of hydroponic weed and five mobile phones. Acting on credible information, the Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing, along with Panjagutta police, apprehended one main peddler and three sub-peddlers.
The accused were identified as Kattangur Mahaan Reddy alias Mahaan (28) of Beerumguda, Mohammed Abdul Nabi alias Arshad, an Amazon catalogue assistant, Rupani Mukesh Babu alias Bunny, an IT recruiter, Sriram Raviteja alias Teja, a fashion technology student, and Bhupathi Sai Chaitanya alias Sunny, a software employee.
Police said the main suppliers are absconding, and efforts are on to trace them. A case has been registered under the NDPS Act, and an investigation is underway. In another case, Task Force police arrested two interstate ganja peddlers on Saturday and seized 11 kg of ganja worth `5.5 lakh and two mobile phones. The accused were identified as Syed Firdous alias Syed Firdoz (31), a suspect sheeted by Santoshnagar police, and his stepfather Mohammad Khadar (46).
Two held in attack on excise constable in Nizamabad
NIZAMABAD: Two of the five suspects allegedly involved in the attack on excise constable Gajula Sowmya have been arrested, police said. Sowmya sustained grievous injuries during a car chase involving a ganja gang on Friday at Madhavanagar under Nizamabad Rural police station limits.
She was initially taken to a private hospital and later shifted to Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences in Hyderabad later that night. Meanwhile, District Collector Ila Tripathi has sanctioned `10 lakh in financial assistance for injured cop. Sources said she suffered multiple internal injuries and is undergoing treatment in the ICU.
Doctors have advised at least 48 hours of observation. Excise Minister Jupally Krishna Rao and senior officials have spoken to the NIMS director to review her condition. Police said further investigation is underway.