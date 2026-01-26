Car rams SI during vehicle check in Rangareddy district

HYDERABAD: A sub-inspector of Yacharam police station was injured after a car rammed into him while he was conducting vehicle checks in Rangareddy district on Sunday evening.

Police said that around 5.45 pm, personnel were checking vehicles near the Yacharam bus stop when a white Swift car approached at high speed in a rash and negligent manner. When officers signalled the driver to stop, he ignored the instructions and drove the vehicle towards SI Madhu.

With no other option, the SI jumped onto the bonnet and held on. However, the driver continued to speed and later hit a motorcycle, causing the SI to fall and suffer injuries to his knee and elbow. Police said the injuries were minor in nature.

The driver, K Srikar, along with another person travelling in the car, was taken into custody. A case has been registered, and the investigation is underway.