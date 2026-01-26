CM Revanth key player in SCCL scam, Srujan main beneficiary: Harish Rao

HYDERABAD: BRS leader T Harish Rao has once again demanded that a probe by CBI or by a sitting high court or Supreme Court judge be ordered into the alleged irregularities in the coal and solar tenders issued by the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL).

Speaking to reporters here on Sunday, the former minister said the cancellation of the Naini tender itself proves that serious irregularities had taken place. He accused the government of changing the tender rules to “favour select contractors linked to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy”.

Alleging large-scale irregularities in the coal mine tenders, the BRS leader alleged that Revanth Reddy was the key person behind the Singareni scam, while his brother-in-law Srujan Reddy was the main beneficiary.

“When the chief minister himself is at the centre of the issue, how can justice be expected by merely talking to him?” he asked.

Reacting to Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka’s recent comments, Harish Rao said it reminded him of the saying, “the thief accusing the watchman”. “Instead of giving clear answers on corruption, the deputy chief minister showed unrelated documents to mislead the public,” he said.

Harish Rao sought to know “why tenders finalised in January at seven per cent below estimated cost without site visit conditions were later reissued in May with new conditions and awarded at rates higher than estimates”.