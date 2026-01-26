INTERVIEW | 'Lift yourself by yourself': Swami Swaroopananda

Excerpts from the interview:
Chinmaya Mission has launched AI and VR-driven initiatives to take the Gita to the people. How effective is blending spirituality with technology?
We cannot avoid technology and cannot stop the new generations from adapting to them. We just have to train our minds on the disciplines of using any new technology. For example, earlier there were movies, then came television. Now, you have social media and AI. We have to develop a certain amount of self-control as well as the ethics of using it, which of course is being discussed, but not very effectively. See, you have to train AI in such a way that people could get answers to their life’s questions, dilemmas, etc.
A major issue today is the increasing number of student suicides. What is your view on how to address this problem among teenagers?
Prevention is always better than cure. We have to get to the root cause. First and foremost, we must have in our mind a good value system which can give us emotional strength, tenacity, the right attitude and most importantly, the right knowledge and intelligence to live a life based on values. That gives you emotional calmness. Now that is not there. Values like compassion, sharing and forgiveness traditionally came from family culture, but today children spend most of their time in educational institutions. Gurudev Swami Chinmayananda stressed value-based education through the Chinmaya movement. Our education system must give them the right values and culture in which values can thrive. Now, the first responsibility in society lies on the family. Unfortunately, we are becoming more and more isolated families. Children should have role models and should be brought up with stories of great heroes, not only the epic heroes, but even of our own times. When they begin to admire them, children will imitate them.
But this is a long-term proposition. What can be done immediately?
We have to start that immediately. Else, it will be too late. At the same time, look at the trends they are facing. For example, the sense of pressure as in your identity is now based on marks, which school or university you go to, which job you have, which car you drive. This is what is being propagated. So everybody has a responsibility — social media trends and online narratives strongly influence young minds. So you can only control it from where you are, for example, the education system, family system and our corporate culture. Breathing, meditation and all — these are not possible until and unless you have a calm mind.
I see there are so many who suggest breathing exercises, etc.?
All these are helpful but for how long? Breathing doesn’t remove the cause. The cause is in your value system, in your wrong thinking, self-limitations and self-image. First, take responsibility for your life. It’s your life. And stop the blame game, citing political, family, economic situation, a world crisis, etc.
This stems from fear, I think. How to overcome fear, be it of exams, jobs, finances or relationships?
That’s why it is so important that we have the right knowledge and faith in that. Faith in the laws of the universe. We call ourselves scientific. The laws of the universe don’t fail. As are your actions, so are your results. Take care of your actions. Results will take care of themselves. But we only worry about the results. We don’t take care of our actions. The basic wisdom of life is to do your best and know that the rest will be taken care of. By our worrying, nothing happens. It’s like rocking on a rocking chair.
What is the one stanza from Bhagavad Gita that you would recommend for this generation?
Uddhared Aatmanaatmaanam (Lift yourself by yourself). Take responsibility for your life. Do not lower yourself, don’t drop yourself. At the same time, don’t underestimate your potential, your culture, and heritage. You are your best friend and also your deadliest enemy. Your mind, which is under your mastery, is your best friend. The mind that makes you dance according to its whims and fancies is your deadliest enemy. When you master your mind, the whole world remains in your mastery. Therefore, we have chosen five verses from the Gita (see box), which if every Bharatiya memorises and repeats, he will find all solutions.
How does one measure spiritual progress?
By how calm you are and how little you are dependent on the world for your peace and happiness. By how much more loving and giving you have become. These are the real signs of spiritual development. Not some dreamy eyes.
There is so much of overthinking as well. If we are confronted with a problem, we overthink a lot and look for instant solutions.
And what is the instant solution? Have devotion for the higher and have faith that this is cosmos, not chaos. Then you will know that as you act so shall you reap. Yet, there is a benevolent Lord who will protect you.
Gita Panchamrit
(6.5) One should lift oneself by oneself; one should not lower oneself. The mind is verily one’s friend; the mind is one’s own enemy
(2.47) Thy right is to work only, but never to its fruits; let the fruit of action not be thy motive, nor let thy attachment be to inaction
(9.27) Whatever you do, whatever you eat, whatever you offer in sacrifice, whatever you give in charity, whatever you practice as austerity, O Kaunteya! Do it as an offering to Me.
(9.22) To those who worship Me alone, thinking of no other, to those ever self-controlled, I provide what they need and preserve what they already possess
(18.66) Abandoning all dharmas (of the body, mind and intellect), take refuge in Me alone; I will liberate thee from all sins; grieve not