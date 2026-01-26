INTERVIEW | 'Lift yourself by yourself': Swami Swaroopananda

Excerpts from the interview:

Chinmaya Mission has launched AI and VR-driven initiatives to take the Gita to the people. How effective is blending spirituality with technology?

We cannot avoid technology and cannot stop the new generations from adapting to them. We just have to train our minds on the disciplines of using any new technology. For example, earlier there were movies, then came television. Now, you have social media and AI. We have to develop a certain amount of self-control as well as the ethics of using it, which of course is being discussed, but not very effectively. See, you have to train AI in such a way that people could get answers to their life’s questions, dilemmas, etc.

A major issue today is the increasing number of student suicides. What is your view on how to address this problem among teenagers?

Prevention is always better than cure. We have to get to the root cause. First and foremost, we must have in our mind a good value system which can give us emotional strength, tenacity, the right attitude and most importantly, the right knowledge and intelligence to live a life based on values. That gives you emotional calmness. Now that is not there. Values like compassion, sharing and forgiveness traditionally came from family culture, but today children spend most of their time in educational institutions. Gurudev Swami Chinmayananda stressed value-based education through the Chinmaya movement. Our education system must give them the right values and culture in which values can thrive. Now, the first responsibility in society lies on the family. Unfortunately, we are becoming more and more isolated families. Children should have role models and should be brought up with stories of great heroes, not only the epic heroes, but even of our own times. When they begin to admire them, children will imitate them.