Nomadic woman in Telangana gets Aadhaar card after TNIE report

KARIMNAGAR: Ubeedi Rekha, a pregnant woman from the nomadic Beda Budiga Jangala community who was reportedly denied health services earlier due to the absence of an Aadhaar card, has finally received the identity document soon after her plight was highlighted by TNIE on Saturday.

After the issue came to light, officials swung into action and assured her immediate medical support. Health services were extended to her, and nutritious food was given to her.

On Sunday, she was issued her Aadhaar card, bringing much-needed relief and reassurance to her family.

Although the physical Aadhaar card is yet to be delivered, the digital copy was downloaded and handed over to her family on Sunday. Rekha said she is now confident of being admitted to hospital without any hurdles for delivery. Officials said Rekha had applied for an Aadhaar card several times in the past, but her application was not approved due to technical glitches.

With the latest intervention, her long-pending request has finally been resolved.

ICDS officials said a special Aadhaar enrolment drive will be conducted from Tuesday for members of the nomadic community residing in Ramakrishna Colony of Thimmapur mandal. A preliminary survey found that several women and children in the settlement do not possess Aadhaar cards.

Sources said that a minor boy from the same community was earlier denied assistance from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund due to the lack of an Aadhaar card. The boy had lost a toe on his left leg in an accident.

Meanwhile, Government General Hospital Superintendent Dr G Veera Reddy said in a press release that 71 cases were treated at the Mother and Child Health Centre in 2025 even though the patients did not possess Aadhaar cards. Such patients were registered as “unknown persons”, with priority given to healthcare, and documentation completed later.