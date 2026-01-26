Over four lakh pilgrims visit Telangana's Medaram on Rathsaptami

MULUGU: More than four lakh pilgrims thronged Medaram on Sunday on the occasion of Rathsaptami, performing rituals and offering jaggery equivalent to their body weight to the tribal deities Sammakka and Saralamma.

Bus stations in Warangal, Mulugu, Bhupalpally and Jangaon witnessed heavy rush from early morning. Women and children were prioritised for boarding TGSRTC buses before ticket issuance began. Devotees gathered in open areas with their belongings and took holy dips in Jampanna Vagu before proceeding to the altars.

Pilgrims from Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh also visited Medaram and welcomed the newly constructed arches, altars and granite sculptures. Police enforced single-entry and exit systems near the platforms to prevent untoward incidents.

However, devotees expressed dissatisfaction over the non-distribution of jaggery prasadam. They alleged that despite repeated assurances over the past four jataras, no portion of the offered jaggery was returned. District officials said distribution of prasadam to lakhs of devotees was impractical and that a policy decision must be taken by the government.

Despite multiple attempts, TNIE was unable to contact Panchayat Raj Minister Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka) for a comment.