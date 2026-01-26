Padma Bhushan for Dr Nori Dattatreyudu, Padma Shri for eight from Telangana

HYDERABAD: As many as nine persons connected to Telangana have been honoured with Padma awards this year. Renowned oncologist Dr Nori Dattatreyudu received the Padma Bhushan in the field of medicine, while Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar was conferred the Padma Shri in literature and education.

Dr Nori Dattatreyudu is presently serving as an advisor to the Telangana government. Jagadesh Kumar, former chairman of the UGC, hails from Nalgonda district.

Others from Telangana who received the Padma Shri include Chandramouli Gaddamanugu (science and engineering), Deepika Reddy (art), Dr Guduru Venkata Rao (medicine), Krishnamurty Balasubramanian (science and engineering), Kumaraswamy Thangaraj (science and engineering) and Dr Palkonda Vijay Anand Reddy (medicine). Rama Reddy Mamidi was awarded the Padma Shri posthumously in the field of animal husbandry.

Speaking to TNIE, Kumaraswamy Thangaraj, CSIR Bhatnagar Fellow at the CCMB, said young researchers should focus on identifying meaningful problems relevant to Indian society.

From AP, four persons, including veteran actors Maganti Murali Mohan and G Rajendra Prasad, were conferred the Padma Shri.