Pancharatna Kritis wow audience at Tyagaraja Aradhana in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The group rendition of the Pancharatna Kritis, organised as part of the 179th Aradhana Utsavam of Sadguru Sri Tyagaraja Swamy by the Sanskriti Foundation, drew a large gathering of devotees and music lovers at Shilparamam on Sunday.

Around 600 vocalists and more than 700 instrumentalists, nearly 1,500 artistes in all, rendered Tyagaraja’s compositions in unison. The programme marked the grand finale of a week-long series of performances.

As part of the ‘Gurusanmanam’ tradition of the Hyderabad Tyagaraja Aradhana Music Festival, the Foundation honoured Komanduri Seshadri, mridangam and ghatam exponent Nemani Somayajulu, and vocalist Manda Sudharani with shawls, Guru Samman and Sanskriti Awards. Speakers lauded their contribution to preserving music, literature and dharmic traditions.

Padma Shri awardee Ella Venkateswara Rao and ‘Kalaratna’ Raghavachari attended as guests. The ‘Vocal and Painting Confluence’, where live painting accompanied music under the guidance of painter Kuchi, also drew appreciation.