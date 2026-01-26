SCCL privatisation talk is false propaganda: Minister Kishan Reddy

KHAMMAM: Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy on Sunday dismissed reports that the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) would be privatised, calling them “false propaganda”.

He asserted that Singareni is a workers’ institution and reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s belief that workers should be the first stakeholders in the profits. He was on a two-day visit to the Singareni coal belt and visited the PVK-5 underground mine in Kothagudem. He later interacted with workers and trade union representatives at the company guest house.

Expressing appreciation for women workers, Kishan Reddy said it was a matter of pride that Telangana women were working in underground mines. “I congratulate each one of them,” he said.

Describing Singareni as a unique institution with a 136-year history, he said it was an asset not only to Telangana but to the entire nation. “Singareni provides livelihood to lakhs of families,” he noted.

Recalling his association with the coal belt, Kishan Reddy said he had visited the same mine earlier when he was an MLA. “I never imagined that one day I would return here as the Union minister in charge of this department. It is a matter of great pride for me,” he said.