Telangana government to plug loopholes to speed up GST collection

HYDERABAD: In a bid to accelerate commercial tax collections and plug legal loopholes that allow prolonged delays, the state government is working on a comprehensive policy framework to enable swift action against Goods and Services Tax (GST) defaulters, including initiating proceedings within the same assessment year if mandatory tax payments are not made, official sources said.

As per Section 73 (10) of The Telangana Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017, the official concerned can issue an order within three years from the due date for furnishing of annual return for the financial year to which the tax was not paid or short paid or input tax credit was wrongly availed. This provision was borrowed from the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017, and the government aims to amend this.

“Now this provision gives a three-year window for tax defaulters. Even in the cases of issuance of notices, and Speaking Orders, the tax defaulters have a legal remedy to further delay the remittance of tax. They can challenge the orders in tribunals, and appeal to a court of law, which takes a long time,” said a senior official, speaking on the condition of anonymity.