Telangana’s pride

Chandramouli Gaddamanugu, a visionary aerospace engineer, has been awarded the Padma Shri for his contributions to the field of science and engineering, particularly for leading the Akash Supersonic Multi-Target Surface-to-Air Missile System from development to deployment — including its successful operational deployment during Operation Sindoor, significantly strengthening India’s national defence and indigenous aerospace capabilities. Speaking about his achievement, Chandramouli said: “It’s a great honour.

The recognition of our work, spread across the country, is very heartening. This is for all the people who worked behind the Akash Surface-to-Air Missile system, particularly the supersonic multitarget surface-to-air emission system. The project started in 2012, and over the years, multiple industries and teams have contributed. During the recent Operation Sindoor, the system performed successfully, meeting all operational requirements.”

Deepika Reddy, a classical dancer and a Sangeet Natak Akademi awardee from Telangana, has been picked for Padma Shri for her contribution to Kuchipudi art form for over five decades. She said: “I am really thankful to the Union government for bestowing this award on me. It’s been more than five and a half decades of hard work, and getting recognition feels really good. I couldn’t have done it without the support of my family, students and most importantly my guru. The feeling is still sinking in.” Through performances, teaching and cultural outreach, she has played a key role in popularising and preserving Kuchipudi worldwide, strengthening India’s soft power and cultural heritage.