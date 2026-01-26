Telangana’s pride

Chandramouli Gaddamanugu, a visionary aerospace engineer, has been awarded the Padma Shri for his contributions to the field of science and engineering, particularly for leading the Akash Supersonic Multi-Target Surface-to-Air Missile System from development to deployment — including its successful operational deployment during Operation Sindoor, significantly strengthening India’s national defence and indigenous aerospace capabilities. Speaking about his achievement, Chandramouli said: “It’s a great honour.
The recognition of our work, spread across the country, is very heartening. This is for all the people who worked behind the Akash Surface-to-Air Missile system, particularly the supersonic multitarget surface-to-air emission system. The project started in 2012, and over the years, multiple industries and teams have contributed. During the recent Operation Sindoor, the system performed successfully, meeting all operational requirements.”
Deepika Reddy, a classical dancer and a Sangeet Natak Akademi awardee from Telangana, has been picked for Padma Shri for her contribution to Kuchipudi art form for over five decades. She said: “I am really thankful to the Union government for bestowing this award on me. It’s been more than five and a half decades of hard work, and getting recognition feels really good. I couldn’t have done it without the support of my family, students and most importantly my guru. The feeling is still sinking in.” Through performances, teaching and cultural outreach, she has played a key role in popularising and preserving Kuchipudi worldwide, strengthening India’s soft power and cultural heritage.
CSIR Bhatnagar Fellow, CCMB, he has been conferred the Padma Shri for tracing genetic origins and migration patterns of the Indian population, and for proving an alternative hypothesis on ancient India. He believes that this honour will motivate him to continue working with even greater dedication. More importantly, he hopes it will inspire young researchers and students to take up genetics as a career. He has spent over three decades studying population genetics and medical genomics. His landmark research established that the Andaman tribes were the first modern humans to migrate out of Africa around 65,000 years ago, and that Indian communities have practised endogamy for nearly 2,000 years, leading to population-specific recessive diseases.
Speaking to TNIE, Kumarasamy Thangaraj said: “About 20 years ago, we studied the early spread of modern humans and scientifically demonstrated that the Andaman tribes represent some of the earliest modern human migrants out of Africa. We showed that the Indian population originated from two major ancestral groups that later admixed. Today, the contemporary Indian population is genetically mixed, rather than being composed of distinct groups.”
On the next big challenges in molecular biology, he said that there were many challenges and opportunities across all scientific fields. “Young researchers should focus on identifying meaningful problems -- especially those relevant to Indian society -- and use modern tools to address them. I advise students to work hard, spend more time on research, and remain committed. The outcomes will be fruitful and appreciated by future generations,” he said.
Rama Reddy Mamidi has been selected posthumously for Padma Shri in recognition of his contribution to the field of animal husbandry and dairy sector. Founder of the Co-operative Development Foundation, which was established in 1975, Rama Reddy passed away in October last year. He was instrumental in bringing co-operative autonomy with the Mutually Aided Co-operative Societies Act, which led to the 97th amendment of the Constitution, recognising the right of the citizens to establish co-operative societies. Empowering women in rural areas through dairy co-operatives, Rama Reddy transformed the lives of women with Mulukanoor, the country’s first women’s cooperative dairy. He is remembered for empowering women in the rural areas of Telangana through women’s dairy co-operatives.
Speaking to TNIE, his daughter Dr Arunima Mamidi said: “My father’s work was dedicated to the empowerment of people from rural areas, especially women. His efforts in the field of education and co-operatives made women self-reliant and independent. We are proud to be a part of his legacy and grateful to receive an award from the government, which stands as a testament to the work done by my father, which continues to inspire people he worked for”.
Dr Guduru Venkat Rao, a renowned surgical gastroenterologist and the director of AIG Hospitals & Asian Institute of Gastroenterology, has been selected for Padma Shri for his contribution to the field of medicine. As a co-founder of AIG, he played a vital role in transforming the hospital into the world’s largest single-specialty gastroenterology hospital. Dr GV Rao is one of the few surgeons worldwide with extensive expertise spanning both advanced endoscopy and laparoscopic surgery with over 12,000 complex gastrointestinal surgeries and 16,000 endoscopic procedures to his credit. He pioneered the Natural Orifice Transluminal Endoscopic Surgery in India, famously known as “no scar surgery”, and is credited with performing the world’s first Transoral Endoscopic Appendectomy. In addition, he developed several hybrid laparoscopic-endoscopic procedures that are now part of standard gastroenterology practice globally.
Speaking to TNIE, Dr Rao said, “It is a moment of honour and pride for the team of the AIG Hospitals who have been behind making this recognition possible. The award is also crucial in terms of further encouraging aspiring doctors to choose gastroscience and super-specialty. The last decade has seen the focus shift from cardiology to gastroenterology as the research has shown that gut health is extremely important. Gastroscience has been evolving with extensive research and such recognitions come as an encouraging factor to continue with the work”.
Dr Palkonda Vijay Anand Reddy has been picked for Padma Shri in recognition of his work in the field of oncology. The founder of CURE Foundation, he performed the first perioperative brain interstitial implant, a type of treatment for brain tumour. He also introduced the Hypo-fractioned radiotherapy and short-course radiation for cancer treatment. Dr Vijay Anand also serves as the director and senior consultant oncologist at Apollo Cancer Hospital in Hyderabad. He is well known for his specialisation in radiation therapy and medical oncology.
Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, a prominent Indian academic and former chairman of UGC, has been picked for Padma Shri for his contribution to the field of literature and education. Born in Mamidala, Nalgonda district, Jagadesh Kumar earned his MS and PhD from IIT Madras and conducted post-doctoral research at the University of Waterloo, Canada. Speaking to TNIE, he said: “I see this award as recognition of a shared national effort to make higher education more inclusive, more flexible and more focused on learning outcomes. The National Education Policy 2020 gives a clear direction for this change.” Elaborating on strengthening universities and colleges, he said that India’s greatest strength is its young people. “In the coming years, we must keep strengthening universities and colleges. We must support teachers, improve research, promote innovation and expand opportunities for students from disadvantaged backgrounds.” During his tenure as UGC chairman, he led reforms in higher education, focusing on student-centric policies and implementing the National Education Policy 2020. He also served as the VC of JNU. He also played a key role in launching the CUET for central university admissions.
Krishnamurthy Balasubramanian has been selected for Padma Shri in the field of science and engineering for his work in materials science at the Nonferrous Materials Technology Development Centre (NFTDC). He also revolutionised India’s defence and space capabilities, developed prosthetic implants and cryogenic engine materials, and contributed to advances in electric mobility, biomedical devices and metallurgical innovation.
Inputs: MEGHNA NATH, AARTI KASHYAP, KHYATI SHAH