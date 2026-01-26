TGHRC seeks GHMC report by February 23

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Human Rights Commission (TGHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of the death of a sanitation worker at the Yousufguda dumping yard, where he fell into a compactor machine while unloading garbage on Friday.

Observing that the incident pointed to serious violations of the right to life, human dignity and safe working conditions, the Commission said such lapses were unacceptable, particularly in the case of sanitation workers protected under the Constitution of India and international human rights norms.

The TGHRC said the death appeared to have occurred due to negligence and failure to ensure mandatory safety safeguards by the authorities and the concessionaire agency.

It directed the GHMC commissioner to submit a detailed report by February 23, outlining the circumstances leading to the death, safety measures in place at the garbage transfer station and details of compensation paid or proposed.