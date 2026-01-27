13-year old girl dies while doing principal's personal chores in Telangana

KAMAREDDY: A chain of callous decisions cost a Class 8 student her life in Kamareddy district on Sunday night.
Sangeetha (13) from a Social Welfare Residential School at Borlam Camp in Banswada mandal died after jumping from a moving 7-seater auto in which she was travelling, while three of her schoolmates had got down after unloading furniture.
According to sources, furniture was taken from the school earlier in the day to the residence of Sumitha, the in-charge principal, for a private Ratha Saptami programme. The same furniture was being returned to the school in the evening in view of Republic Day arrangements. Four students were allegedly made to travel in an auto carrying the furniture.
After the furniture was unloaded, three of the four students got down. However, Sangeetha was still inside the vehicle when it began to move. Panicking, Sangeetha jumped from the auto and sustained a severe head injury around 7.30 pm. No staff member was present to supervise the students or ensure their safety.
She was rushed to the Government Hospital in Banswada, where doctors declared her dead. Her body was kept at the hospital mortuary.
Sangeetha hailed from Kodicharla village in Madnoor mandal. She was studying at the residential school, which was expected to provide safety and care to children from marginalised backgrounds.
The incident sparked protests in Banswada on Monday, with parents, relatives and youth organisations accusing the school authorities of negligence. Protesters questioned why minor students were sent outside the campus after dark and used for chores unrelated to academics.
MLA Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and Sub-Collector Kiranmai met the family and announced Rs 5 lakh as financial assistance. The incident was reported to the Chief Minister’s Office.
Sub-Collector Kiranmai said an FIR would be registered against those responsible and confirmed that the in-charge principal would be suspended. Disciplinary action against other staff was also promised.