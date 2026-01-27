13-year old girl dies while doing principal's personal chores in Telangana

KAMAREDDY: A chain of callous decisions cost a Class 8 student her life in Kamareddy district on Sunday night.

Sangeetha (13) from a Social Welfare Residential School at Borlam Camp in Banswada mandal died after jumping from a moving 7-seater auto in which she was travelling, while three of her schoolmates had got down after unloading furniture.

According to sources, furniture was taken from the school earlier in the day to the residence of Sumitha, the in-charge principal, for a private Ratha Saptami programme. The same furniture was being returned to the school in the evening in view of Republic Day arrangements. Four students were allegedly made to travel in an auto carrying the furniture.

After the furniture was unloaded, three of the four students got down. However, Sangeetha was still inside the vehicle when it began to move. Panicking, Sangeetha jumped from the auto and sustained a severe head injury around 7.30 pm. No staff member was present to supervise the students or ensure their safety.

She was rushed to the Government Hospital in Banswada, where doctors declared her dead. Her body was kept at the hospital mortuary.