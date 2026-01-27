BRS MLA Harish Rao warns Siddipet hospital against outside prescriptions

SIDDIPET: BRS MLA T Harish Rao on Monday visited Siddipet Medical College and its cancer ward. While speaking to patients, he enquired about the availability of nutritious food and medicines.

The former minister warned authorities that doctors should not prescribe medicines to be bought from outside pharmacies and insisted that all essential drugs be stocked in-house to avoid burdening poor patients.

He pointed to the advanced infrastructure at the facility, noting that ICU units were equipped with specialised machines costing Rs 12 lakh each. He asked whether the equipment was being fully utilised, adding that treatment provided free at the hospital would cost nearly Rs 50,000 a day in private facilitues. He, however, flagged lapses, stating that staff at the cancer hospital had not been paid salaries for three months.

Earlier, Harish attended a programme at a BC Residential School in Chintamadaka, where he distributed blankets to students. To motivate students, he promised iPads to those securing seats at IIIT-Basara and assured BiPC students that he would bear their fees if they secured admission in government medical colleges. “Your job is to get the seat; paying the fees is my responsibility,” he told them.