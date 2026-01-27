Cash crunch in banks: Cheyutha scheme payouts stalled in two Telangana districts

NALGONDA: Despite the state government releasing January funds under the Cheyutha pension scheme, acute shortage of liquid cash has stalled disbursal by banks across Nalgonda and Suryapet districts.

Though authorities had said pensions would be disbursed between the 21st and 28th of every month, post offices are unable to pay beneficiaries as banks cite a lack of cash, reportedly due to inadequate supply from the Reserve Bank of India.

Under the Cheyutha scheme, the government pays Rs 2,016 a month to senior citizens, widows, weavers, toddy tappers, single women, artists, filaria patients and those undergoing dialysis, while persons with disabilities receive Rs 4,016.

Unlike earlier delays caused by late deposits, biometric failures or server issues, the present crisis is marked by funds being credited but cash being unavailable at counters. Thousands of pensioners are making repeated trips to post offices without success.

Official data show 1,13,590 pensioners under the Nalgonda Head Post Office, requiring Rs 29,74,09,488, but payouts have halted as the State Bank of India lacks liquid cash. In Miryalaguda division, only 28,261 of 56,064 beneficiaries have received Rs 7,12,53,904 of the required Rs 14,73,07,312. In Suryapet Head Post Office limits, just 11,751 of 26,653 pensioners have been paid, with Rs 3,03,01,648 disbursed against a requirement of Rs 7,25,57,728.