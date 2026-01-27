Dog allegedly burned alive in Telangana's Dundigal

HYDERABAD: Dundigal police have registered a case against several persons for allegedly killing an abandoned dog by setting it on fire at KVR Valley on the night of January 24. The dog, a Pomeranian breed, was reportedly chased and beaten before inflammable material was poured on it and it was set ablaze.

The complaint was lodged by businessman Sai Teja Peddineni. Based on the complaint, police registered the case around 2 am on January 25.

According to local information, the dog was allegedly targeted after it reportedly bit a few people. Police said the dog’s body has been sent for postmortem examination to determine whether it was burned alive or after death.