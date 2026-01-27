INTERVIEW | 'Economics is too important to be left to economists': Abhijit Vinayak Banerjee

Abhijit Vinayak Banerjee does not deal in abstractions. He speaks of lived realities, quiet urgencies, and ideas that shape how millions navigate everyday life. A Nobel laureate whose work has reshaped global thinking on poverty, policy, and people, Banerjee was in Hyderabad on the concluding day of the Hyderabad Literary Festival, where he took part in two sessions — On Food, Economics and Society and Growth, Governance, and the Poverty Puzzle — both of which drew packed audiences into discussions linking economics with lived experience.

Amid the closing-day bustle, TNIE’s Tejal Sinha spoke to him about inequality, food security, public policy, and the everyday economics that govern ordinary lives.

How do platforms like HLF bring serious economic ideas closer to public understanding?

Economics is too important to be left to economists. Everyone should engage with economic ideas because they shape how we live. Many policies go unchallenged simply because people are not invited into the economic conversation. I am very keen that economics is not discussed only among economists.

On Food, Economics and Society, you spoke about hunger and food security. What is one obvious solution policymakers continue to overlook?

We already have the Public Distribution System (PDS). If food security is defined by grains, most people have access to them. What they lack is protein. The Indian diet is heavily skewed towards starch and away from protein, and that needs to change.