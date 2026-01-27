Investment in judicial infrastructure is need of the hour, says Telangana Chief Justice

HYDERABAD: Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court, Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh, on Monday underlined the need for sustained investment in judicial infrastructure, calling it an investment in the rule of law. He was addressing members of the Bar and the Bench after unfurling the national flag during the 77th Republic Day celebrations at the High Court premises.

Justice Singh said construction of the new high court complex at Rajendranagar was progressing steadily. The programme was attended by sitting judges of the high court, former judges of the Supreme Court and High Courts, Bar Council of Telangana chairman A Narasimha Reddy, Advocate General A Sudarshan Reddy, Additional Advocates General Mohd Imran Khan and T Rajnikanth Reddy, Public Prosecutor Palle Nageswar Rao, Additional Solicitor General B. Narasimha Sharma, Deputy Solicitor General N Bhujanga Rao, High Court Advocates’ Association president A Jagan, members of the Bar and judicial officers.

Republic Day, the Chief Justice said, was a reminder that justice is an everyday pursuit and not merely a theoretical idea. He said constitutional values must extend beyond courts and institutions to reach individuals, communities and households.