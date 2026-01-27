SCCL tender row: BRS to submit memorandum to Telangana Guv

HYDERABAD: A BRS delegation, led by its working president KT Rama Rao, will meet Governor Jishnu Dev Varma on Tuesday and submit a memorandum on the alleged irregularities in Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), including Naini coal block tender.

The delegation will submit a detailed report containing ‘complete evidence’ related to the corruption that has taken place in Singareni and seek a comprehensive investigation into this massive scam and that stringent action be against those responsible.

The party alleges that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, members of his family, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and several other ministers were directly involved in this “large-scale scam”.

Meanwhile, the BRS highlighted what it described as ongoing constitutional violations under the present Congress government through a street play staged at Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad.

Performed by students from Hyderabad Central University, the play portrayed what the party called the Congress leadership’s double standards and political theatrics in the name of Constitutional values. Using satire and symbolism, the performance drew attention to alleged governance failures, corruption and erosion of democratic norms in the state.