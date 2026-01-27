Stray dog attack leaves kindergarten student seriously injured in Telangana's Khairatabad

HYDERABAD: A kindergarten student suffered serious injuries after a stray dog attacked her at Srinivasa Nagar, behind the Khairatabad Bada Ganesh in Khairatabad on Tuesday.

The girl’s cheeks were badly bruised in the attack.

According to the available details, the incident took place when the girl, P Sharvi, was crossing the road near her residence in Kairatabad.

The dog ran away after a biker passed through the lane. He stopped his bike and came to the girl’s rescue. Hearing her screams, family members rushed her to a private hospital.

The incident has raised serious concerns among locals. The injured child, studying UKG, was immediately shifted to Rainbow Hospital in Banjara Hills, where she is currently undergoing treatment. Doctors are closely monitoring her condition.

Residents of the area have urged the authorities to take immediate steps to control the stray dog menace and ensure the safety of children and the general public to prevent such incidents in the future.