Telangana Congress chief in Delhi, to meet AICC leaders

HYDERABAD: TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, along with AICC Telangana in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan, is scheduled to meet senior AICC leaders in New Delhi. He is in the capital to attend Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan, which was also attended by the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) presidents and AICC general secretaries.

Speaking to the media, the TPCC chief said that the discussions will focus on the party’s recent call to organise protests as well as internal organisational matters. He added that he would underscore victories in the local body elections and Jubilee Hills bypoll.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that Mahesh Goud and Meenakshi Natarajan will be be touring districts from January 28 to 31 to participate in ‘Grama Sabhas’ as part of their struggle against repealing of the MGNREGA.

During thet tour, the duo will be interacting with the beneficiaries of MGNREGA. They will also be visiting Medaram Jatara on January 30.