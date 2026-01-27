Telangana govt mulling giving firearms to Excise cops, says minister Jupally

HYDERABAD: Reaffirming the state government’s uncompromising stand against narcotics, Excise Minister Jupally Krishna Rao on Monday said that the proposal to issue firearms to Excise personnel is under consideration, and a decision to this effect will be taken after due consultation with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. He said that this measure is to ensure the safety of the Prohibition and Excise Department personnel as well as curbing ganja and other narcotic substances.

He was speaking to the media after visiting excise constable Soumya, who is undergoing treatment at the NIMS for injuries she suffered while trying to nab ganja smugglers.

Highlighting the government’s aggressive enforcement drive, Krishna Rao said surveillance has been intensified across the state, resulting in the registration of 1,354 cases against 2,457 persons and the seizure of 5,196 kg of ganja in recent times. In Nizamabad district where Soumya was attacked, he said, 70 cases have been booked against 110 offenders, reflecting the seriousness with which the government is tackling the issue.

Describing the incident as deeply disturbing, he assured that the government would extend full support to Soumya and her family. All medical expenses would be borne by the state, and necessary financial assistance would be provided to ensure her family’s well-being, he said.

He said that attacks on government employees would not be tolerated and that those responsible would face stringent legal action.