Telangana HC quashes rowdy sheet, says police must follow due process

HYDERABAD: In a ruling curbing arbitrary police action, the Telangana High Court has held that rowdy sheets cannot be continued based on suspicion or past history without following strict legal procedures and periodic reviews.

Quashing a rowdy sheet maintained since 2008 against a 29-year-old man from Talabkatta, Hyderabad, the court said its continuation without fresh material or mandatory six-monthly reviews was arbitrary and violated the fundamental right to life and personal liberty under Article 21 of the Constitution.

The rowdy sheet was opened at Mirchowk police station based on the man’s alleged involvement in seven cases. The petitioner argued that all the cases had ended in acquittals or compromises and that he had no criminal record since 2019. Despite this, the police continued the rowdy sheet for years without conducting the required reviews, he said.

He also alleged mental and physical harassment, claiming he was repeatedly summoned to the police station without due process, and sought quashing of the rowdy sheet along with compensation.

Allowing the petition, Justice N Tukaramji said police powers to open and maintain rowdy or suspect sheets are not absolute and must strictly comply with the Police Standing Orders. These rules mandate a review at least once every six months to assess whether such surveillance is still necessary.

The judge observed that continuing a rowdy sheet without periodic review or fresh evidence of criminal activity is unconstitutional. As the petitioner had remained offence-free since 2019, the action was held to be unsustainable in law.

The court directed the police to immediately remove the petitioner’s name from all records and ensure that no adverse entries remain in force.