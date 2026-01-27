Telangana Rising document is visionary, bold step: Governor Jishnu Dev Varma

HYDERABAD: Governor Jishnu Dev Varma on Monday said that constructive steps are underway to ensure effective implementation of the Telangana Rising Vision 2047.
“The state government firmly believes that the CURE, PURE and RARE policies will together ensure balanced, equitable and sustainable development,” he said.
Speaking at the Republic Day ceremony after unfurling the national flag at Parade Ground, the Governor said that the Telangana Rising Vision document has been crafted with the ambitious objective of transforming the state into a $3 trillion economy.
He said that over the last two years, Telangana has focused on expanding welfare schemes, strengthening agricultural support and accelerating infrastructure development. These efforts, he noted, have gone hand in hand with significant investments in digital education, establishment of new universities and a renewed push to the IT and ITES sectors through tech parks and innovation initiatives, all the while sustaining strong economic growth and improving law and order.
“The Praja Prabhutvam established two years ago under the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has achieved remarkable milestones and earned the trust and appreciation of the people,” he said.
The Governor recalled that on the completion of two years in office, the government took a bold and visionary step by launching the Telangana Rising Vision 2047 document, laying out a comprehensive roadmap for inclusive and sustainable development.
Welfare of farmers
Stating that the government accords the highest priority to the welfare of farmers, the Governor elaborated on schemes such as Rythu Bharosa, crop loan waiver and allied initiatives. During the current Kharif season, around 72 lakh metric tonnes of paddy was procured from 14.24 lakh farmers, with payments amounting to Rs 17,079.50 crore. In addition, Rs 1,453 crore was disbursed as bonus subsidy, he added.
After a long gap, the government has successfully completed recruitment to Group 1, Group 2, Group 3 and Group 4 posts through the Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC). As many as 62,749 youths have been provided employment through the Public Service Commission, Police Recruitment Board and other recruitment agencies, he said.
The Governor also said that the government successfully conducted the Socio-Economic, Educational, Political, Caste and Employment Survey as part of its commitment to social justice and equitable development, which are fundamental tenets of the Constitution.
Telangana, he said, has emerged as a role model for the nation in social empowerment by implementing sub-caste categorisation for Scheduled Caste communities.
With a vision for inclusive urban growth and planned development, the government has expanded the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation by merging 27 municipalities within the CURE area, increasing its jurisdiction from 650 sq km to 2,053 sq km. To further strengthen law and order and enhance public safety, three new police commissionerates have been established in the CURE area and one in the proposed Future City area.
Master plan for development
The Governor said the Telangana government, through the Musi Riverfront Development Corporation Limited (MRDCL), has prepared a master plan for the development of a 55-km stretch of the Musi river, from Osmansagar to Gowrelli (ORR East) and from Himayathsagar up to Gandhi Sarovar. The aggregate master plan under development includes Blue, Green, Land Use, Infrastructure and Financial Master Plans, along with a revenue generation model, aimed at sustainable river restoration and comprehensive urban renewal.
Recalling that a delegation led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy participated in the World Economic Forum (WEF) at Davos with a focus on “Telangana Rising”, the Governor said the team concluded a successful visit after extensively promoting the state’s vision and strategies towards achieving the goal of a $3 trillion economy by 2047.