Telangana Rising document is visionary, bold step: Governor Jishnu Dev Varma

HYDERABAD: Governor Jishnu Dev Varma on Monday said that constructive steps are underway to ensure effective implementation of the Telangana Rising Vision 2047.

“The state government firmly believes that the CURE, PURE and RARE policies will together ensure balanced, equitable and sustainable development,” he said.

Speaking at the Republic Day ceremony after unfurling the national flag at Parade Ground, the Governor said that the Telangana Rising Vision document has been crafted with the ambitious objective of transforming the state into a $3 trillion economy.

He said that over the last two years, Telangana has focused on expanding welfare schemes, strengthening agricultural support and accelerating infrastructure development. These efforts, he noted, have gone hand in hand with significant investments in digital education, establishment of new universities and a renewed push to the IT and ITES sectors through tech parks and innovation initiatives, all the while sustaining strong economic growth and improving law and order.

“The Praja Prabhutvam established two years ago under the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has achieved remarkable milestones and earned the trust and appreciation of the people,” he said.

The Governor recalled that on the completion of two years in office, the government took a bold and visionary step by launching the Telangana Rising Vision 2047 document, laying out a comprehensive roadmap for inclusive and sustainable development.

Welfare of farmers

Stating that the government accords the highest priority to the welfare of farmers, the Governor elaborated on schemes such as Rythu Bharosa, crop loan waiver and allied initiatives. During the current Kharif season, around 72 lakh metric tonnes of paddy was procured from 14.24 lakh farmers, with payments amounting to Rs 17,079.50 crore. In addition, Rs 1,453 crore was disbursed as bonus subsidy, he added.