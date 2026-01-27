Women aware of BJP's anti-people policies: AIDWA general secretary Mariam Dhawale

HYDERABAD: All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) general secretary Mariam Dhawale said that there was a growing awareness among ordinary women across the country that the BJP’s policies were against the people.

Speaking to reporters here on Monday, she said that women from across the country held discussions in groups and later presented reports on prevailing conditions in their respective states at the ongoing 14th national conference of AIDWA. She stated that the meeting discussed international and national political situations. She said that the report presented by the AIDWA Central Committee was discussed thoroughly.

She said that 16 representatives from states, including Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Tripura, Odisha, and Telangana, explained the situations in their respective states.

She expressed concern that in Manipur, hatred among the people was still being incited to facilitate the handing over of natural resources to corporations. Maruam Dhawale said that not a single person was punished for the incidents of violence and sexual assaults against women in Manipur.

AIDWA’s PK Sreemathi ‘Teacher’ said that 16 representatives from 26 states spoke in the conference.