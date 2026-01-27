Women aware of BJP's anti-people policies: AIDWA general secretary Mariam Dhawale

HYDERABAD: All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) general secretary Mariam Dhawale said that there was a growing awareness among ordinary women across the country that the BJP’s policies were against the people.
Speaking to reporters here on Monday, she said that women from across the country held discussions in groups and later presented reports on prevailing conditions in their respective states at the ongoing 14th national conference of AIDWA. She stated that the meeting discussed international and national political situations. She said that the report presented by the AIDWA Central Committee was discussed thoroughly.
She said that 16 representatives from states, including Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Tripura, Odisha, and Telangana, explained the situations in their respective states.
She expressed concern that in Manipur, hatred among the people was still being incited to facilitate the handing over of natural resources to corporations. Maruam Dhawale said that not a single person was punished for the incidents of violence and sexual assaults against women in Manipur.
AIDWA’s PK Sreemathi ‘Teacher’ said that 16 representatives from 26 states spoke in the conference.
She said that resolutions were passed against imperialism, protesting the attacks by US President Donald Trump, and expressing solidarity with Palestine and Venezuela. She said that another resolution was passed opposing the removal of votes under the name of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) before the Bihar assembly elections.
A resolution was adopted condemning the attacks on Muslims, Christians, and other religious minorities across the country. She criticised the RSS for spreading hatred towards minorities both inside and outside Parliament.
Meanwhile, Kerala Education Minister R Bindu Radhakrishnan inaugurated Art Gallery at AIDWA National Conference venue. She observed the art exhibition titled “Strength in Softness” at the Iylamma Art Gallery, which featured works created using naturally available materials.
The conference condemned the violence against women, land alienation and the non-implementation of Modi government’s promises and policies. The women narrated how they built struggles and countered right-wing policies.