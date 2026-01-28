Telangana girl dies after jumping from autorickshaw while unloading furniture at principal’s house

KAMAREDDY : The principal of Telangana Social Welfare (Girls) Residential School and Junior College (TGSWRSJ) in Banswada mandal, K Sunitha, has been arrested in connection with the death of a student. An eighth-grade student, Sangeetha, died after jumping from an autorickshaw on Sunday night. Police have also arrested the autorickshaw driver, Kashinath, and another person, Durga, in connection with the case.

Sunitha held a puja at her residence on Sunday and hired an autorickshaw to transport furniture from the school to her house in Kamareddy district, before returning to the school in the evening. “The principal persuaded students who were present on the campus to unload the furniture from the three-wheeler,” police said.

After the furniture was unloaded, three of the four students got down. However, Sangeetha was still inside the vehicle when it began to move. Panicking, Sangeetha jumped from the auto and sustained a severe head injury around

7.30 pm. No staff member was present to supervise the students or ensure their safety. She was rushed to the Government Hospital in Banswada, where doctors declared her dead.