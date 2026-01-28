BJP accuses Congress government in Telangana of betraying retired employees

HYDERABAD: Alleging that the Congress came to power on false promises, BJP state president N Ramchander Rao on Tuesday accused the government of denying retirement benefits to lakhs of former employees.

Addressing a dharna by retired employees at Dharna Chowk, Indira Park, Ramchander demanded the immediate release of Rs 2,000 crore pending for the past four years. He also said the Congress had failed to honour its promise of a Rs 4,000 unemployment allowance.

Accusing both the previous BRS government and the present Congress administration of neglecting employees, he said the promise made by the earlier regime to send retiring staff home in government vehicles with full benefits was never implemented. “The Congress government has only worsened matters with hollow assurances,” he alleged.

The BJP leader further alleged that around 40 retired employees had died due to financial and mental stress caused by the delay in payments.