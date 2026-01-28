BJP in-charges hold meet with Telangana leaders

HYDERABAD: The newly appointed BJP election in-charge Ashish Shelar, a Maharashtra minister, and co-in-charges Ashok Parnami and MP Rekha Sharma arrived in Hyderabad and held a key meeting with state leaders, including BJP Telangana president N Ramchander Rao, Union minister G Kishan Reddy, MPs, MLAs and MLCs, at a city hotel.

According to sources, Ashish Shelar sought a detailed briefing on the party’s organisational position in the state, focusing on areas where the BJP is strong, regions where it needs to improve, and the strength and prospects of party candidates in municipalities and municipal corporations.

A senior leader said the central leadership was taking the municipal elections very seriously, as the BJP is eyeing power in the state in the next Assembly elections.

The in-charges are expected to hold crucial meetings on Wednesday with leaders from 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations to assess the ground situation and review the list of candidates and aspirants, in order to gain clarity ahead of candidate finalisation.