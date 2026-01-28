Congress to focus on breaching BRS, BJP strongholds

HYDERABAD: With the State Election Commission announcing the schedule of municipal elections, the ruling Congress has sharpened its focus on key urban local bodies where the BJP and BRS have a strong base.

The party’s strategy, according to sources, hinges on tactical alliances, intensive local-level mobilisation to capture mayoral posts even in areas where it has recently lagged electorally.

According to party insiders, the Congress is exploring the possibility of entering into an understanding with the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) to consolidate voters in select municipalities. The move is seen as an attempt to overcome the Congress’s disadvantage in a few urban pockets, especially in Assembly segments where the BJP and BRS enjoy entrenched support.

In Karimnagar, for instance, the BRS holds the Assembly seat while the BJP represents the constituency in the Lok Sabha. In the Assembly elections, the Congress finished a district third. Despite this, the party is keen on wresting control of the Karimnagar Municipal Corporation, viewing urban local bodies as critical centres of administrative and political influence.

Electoral arithmetic appears to be driving the Congress’ outreach to AIMIM. In the previous municipal elections, AIMIM secured six divisions in Karimnagar and emerged as a significant force in Nizamabad Municipal Corporation, where it won as many as 16 divisions.