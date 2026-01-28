Congress to focus on breaching BRS, BJP strongholds

HYDERABAD: With the State Election Commission announcing the schedule of municipal elections, the ruling Congress has sharpened its focus on key urban local bodies where the BJP and BRS have a strong base.
The party’s strategy, according to sources, hinges on tactical alliances, intensive local-level mobilisation to capture mayoral posts even in areas where it has recently lagged electorally.
According to party insiders, the Congress is exploring the possibility of entering into an understanding with the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) to consolidate voters in select municipalities. The move is seen as an attempt to overcome the Congress’s disadvantage in a few urban pockets, especially in Assembly segments where the BJP and BRS enjoy entrenched support.
In Karimnagar, for instance, the BRS holds the Assembly seat while the BJP represents the constituency in the Lok Sabha. In the Assembly elections, the Congress finished a district third. Despite this, the party is keen on wresting control of the Karimnagar Municipal Corporation, viewing urban local bodies as critical centres of administrative and political influence.
Electoral arithmetic appears to be driving the Congress’ outreach to AIMIM. In the previous municipal elections, AIMIM secured six divisions in Karimnagar and emerged as a significant force in Nizamabad Municipal Corporation, where it won as many as 16 divisions.
Congress leaders believe that an understanding with the AIMIM could tilt the balance of power in mayoral elections, especially in councils where no single party is likely to secure an outright majority.
“Whoever manages well will clinch the urban body,” said a minister, who hails from from a northern district.
Similar dynamics are at play in municipalities such as Adilabad, Nirmal, Bhainsa and Nizamabad, where the BJP, BRS and AIMIM have established strong organisational bases. In these towns, the Congress is attempting to recalibrate its approach by prioritising post-poll negotiations.
Adding political weight to the contest is the Congress’ decision to place special emphasis on Gajwel, Sircilla and Siddipet — segments represented by BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao, its working president KT Rama Rao and former minister T Harish Rao respectively. Party strategists see these municipalities not merely as local battles but as symbolic arenas to challenge the BRS’ continued dominance in its core strongholds.