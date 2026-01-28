Kindergarten girl seriously injured by stray dog in Khairatabad, rescued by passing motorcyclist

HYDERABAD: A kindergarten student sustained serious injuries after being attacked by a stray dog at Srinivasa Nagar, behind the Khairatabad Bada Ganesh temple, on Tuesday. The five-year-old girl, identified as P Sharvi, suffered a deep wound on her cheek in the attack.

The incident occurred when Sharvi was crossing the road near her residence in Khairatabad. As a motorcyclist passed through the lane, the stray dog fled the spot. The biker immediately stopped his vehicle and rushed to the child’s rescue. Hearing her screams, family members ran to the scene and admitted her to Rainbow Hospital in Banjara Hills for specialised treatment.

The doctors treating her said she is currently under close observation. The entire episode was captured on CCTV cameras in the area. The incident has triggered concern among local residents over the increasing menace of stray dogs in the locality.