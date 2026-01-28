Medaram geared up for Sammakka–Saralamma Jatara as 1.5 crore devotees expected

MULUGU : Medaram is ready. As the forest village prepares to receive more than 1.5 crore devotees, the stage — spiritual and logistical — is set for the Sammakka–Saralamma Jatara, with sacred platforms decked up with mango leaves and flowers, awaiting the arrival of the tribal deities.

Pilgrims have begun streaming into the tiny hamlet ahead of one of Asia’s largest tribal congregations. The rituals commence on Wednesday with the early-morning arrival of Govindarajulu, Pagididdaraju and Nagulamma, followed by Saralamma’s arrival on her platform in the evening.

Ahead of Saralamma’s arrival, Pagididdaraju — the husband of Sammakka and father of Saralamma — was brought from Punugandla village in Gangaram mandal of Mahbubabad district and placed on the platform. Govindarajulu, Saralamma’s husband, was brought from Kondai village in Eturnagaram mandal for devotees’ rituals. Nagulamma, the sister of Sammakka, will be brought to the platform near the Jampanna Vagu stream.

Devotees from Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Odisha have camped across the forests surrounding Medaram, carrying offerings of jaggery, sarees and vodibiyyam. Nearly 25 km of forest land is dotted with makeshift tents and huts as pilgrims wait for the deities’ arrival at the gaddelu.

On Tuesday evening, the district administration completed decorations at the platforms, adorning them with flowers and mango leaves and clearing accumulated jaggery in preparation for the rituals.

The biannual jatara will be held from Wednesday to Saturday. Saralamma arrives from Kannepally on Wednesday evening, while Sammakka reaches Medaram from Chilukalagutta on Thursday.