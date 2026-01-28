Mother, daughter killed as tractor overturns in Telangana

BHUPALPALLY: In a ghastly incident, a mother and her daughter were killed when a tractor overturned on Wednesday. The accident took place as around 25 family members were travelling from Asifabad to Medaram to attend the Medaram Jatara. The group met with the mishap while passing through Maha Mutharam Mandal in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district.

The tractor overturned at Peddavagu in Borlagudem village, Maha Mutharam Mandal, after the driver lost control of the steering.

In the incident, the mother and daughter died on the spot, and 17 members who sustained injuries were shifted to the Bhupalpally Government Hospital.

The deceased were identified as Kasturi Lakshmi (45) and her daughter Akshitha (21).

According to the locals, about 25 members were travelling in a tractor from Muttampet village in Koutala Mandal of Asifabad district on Tuesday. They were travelling via Maha Mutharam to pick up their relatives in the Borlagudem village area in the Maha Mutharam Mandal.