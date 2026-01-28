Mother, daughter killed as tractor overturns in Telangana

BHUPALPALLY: In a ghastly incident, a mother and her daughter were killed when a tractor overturned on Wednesday. The accident took place as around 25 family members were travelling from Asifabad to Medaram to attend the Medaram Jatara. The group met with the mishap while passing through Maha Mutharam Mandal in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district.
The tractor overturned at Peddavagu in Borlagudem village, Maha Mutharam Mandal, after the driver lost control of the steering.
In the incident, the mother and daughter died on the spot, and 17 members who sustained injuries were shifted to the Bhupalpally Government Hospital.
The deceased were identified as Kasturi Lakshmi (45) and her daughter Akshitha (21).
According to the locals, about 25 members were travelling in a tractor from Muttampet village in Koutala Mandal of Asifabad district on Tuesday. They were travelling via Maha Mutharam to pick up their relatives in the Borlagudem village area in the Maha Mutharam Mandal.
Upon seeing the accident, locals rushed to the spot. They shifted the injured persons to the hospital.
On receiving the news, IT and Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu rushed to Bhupalpally Government Hospital to console the family of the deceased. He expressed grief over the accident and urged people to avoid travelling in open vehicles and to drive cautiously at dangerous spots. He inquired about the condition of the injured and instructed the doctors to take all necessary precautions, including transferring them to MGM Hospital, Warangal, if required.
Members in a critical condition were shifted to the MGM Hospital in Warangal for better treatment.
Speaking to the media, Maha Mutharam Sub-inspector (SI) P Mahendra Kumar stated that a case was registered and the bodies were shifted to the Jayashankar Bhupalpally District Government Hospital for postmortem, said Kumar.