SCCL workers to get benefits on par with officers: Dy CM Bhatti

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Tuesday said the state government will extend all facilities to workers of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) on par with officers, including exemption of taxes on perks and allowances.

In a press statement, Vikramarka, who also holds the Finance portfolio, said the long-pending issue relating to the change of alias names of SCCL employees would be resolved at the earliest. “All issues related to workers’ ailments will be addressed through the medical boards concerned in every possible way. To fulfil the dream of SCCL employees to own a house, the government will extend housing support as decided by the High Powered Committee,” he said.

Emphasising that the state government accords priority to the welfare of Singareni workers, the deputy chief minister said an accident insurance cover of Rs 1.25 crore is being provided to all employees, while contract staff are covered for Rs 40 lakh.

He added that in compassionate appointments, the maximum age limit for dependents has been increased from 35 years to 40 years.

“The Congress government has so far filled 2,539 posts in Singareni. Of these, 798 were external posts, while 1,741 appointments were made on compassionate grounds,” he said.

Referring to the bonus paid to employees, Vikramarka said the SCCL recorded profits of Rs 6,394 crore in the 2024–25 financial year, the highest in its history. “About 34% of the total profits, amounting to Rs 802 crore, was paid to workers as a bonus. In addition, a profit share of Rs 5,500 each was paid to outsourced employees,” he added.