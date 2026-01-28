Stray dog deaths in Telangana: Police probe stalls as villagers resist, citing livestock attacks

HYDERABAD: With inflated numbers of stray dog deaths being reported by a section of the media and resistance from irate locals to investigations into complaints of animal cruelty, the police find themselves caught between the devil and the deep blue sea.

The problem came into sharp focus recently in Yacharam village of Rangareddy district. Acting on reports of nearly 100 canine deaths, the police exhumed two burial sites and found the remains of 37 dogs. A case was registered on January 20, and post-mortem examinations were conducted thereafter.

However, when officers arrived to carry out the investigation, they faced the wrath of locals. Residents confronted the police, asking pointedly where they had been when the same stray dogs were attacking cattle and chickens, resulting in the deaths of livestock.

Villagers resist police investigation

“But when dogs die,” villagers asked, “why are you coming and questioning who killed them?”

The investigation, aimed at identifying who killed the dogs and how, has stalled due to a lack of local cooperation. Villagers, reportedly furious over repeated dog attacks, have refused to assist law enforcement officials.

The case was registered following a complaint filed by Mudavath Preethi, an animal cruelty prevention assistant with the Stray Animal Foundation of India. She alleged that around 100 stray dogs were killed using poisonous injections by the Yacharam village sarpanch and the panchayat secretary.