T-Fiber connects 500+ rural Telangana schools to high-speed internet in 30 days

HYDERABAD: More than 500 government schools in rural and interior Telangana have been connected to high-speed internet within 30 days.

The project is being implemented by Telangana Fiber Grid Corporation Limited (T-Fiber) following a Memorandum of Understanding with the School Education department to provide internet connectivity to 2,010 government schools. Services are being extended as per tariffs notified under GO Ms No 9 of the ITE&C department.

Under Phase I, T-Fiber received a work order to connect schools in villages that were not covered by major telecom operators or internet service providers, officials said. After covering over 500 schools in the first month, the remaining 1,410 schools will be connected in phases. The programme is part of a larger plan to extend connectivity to all 26,000 government schools in the state.

T-Fiber is also preparing a CSR-based model to invite donors to support internet connectivity for government schools. Under this model, a school can be connected at a cost of about `66 per day.

Officials said the impact is visible in remote areas such as the MPPS school in Janakapur village of Asifabad mandal in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district, where students now have access to digital learning tools following the introduction of broadband services.

With internet access, government schools are using digital classrooms, learning management systems, online assessments and interactive content. Some schools have also begun exploring AI-based platforms such as ChatGPT and Perplexity for accessing curriculum-related content and improving digital literacy.