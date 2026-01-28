Telangana seeks Tadoba expert as tiger roams six districts, human-wildlife conflict monitored

HYDERABAD: With a tiger moving through agricultural fields and skirting village limits across several districts, Telangana has sought guidance from a wildlife expert and veterinarian from Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve to manage the situation and prevent human-wildlife conflict.

Forest officials said the tiger’s movement has been recorded in Peddapalli, Karimnagar, Jagtial, Kamareddy, Siddipet and Yadadri districts. District Forest Officers are maintaining a 24×7 vigil, following the Standard Operating Procedure prescribed by the National Tiger Conservation Authority.

R Shankaran, OSD (Wildlife), told TNIE that forest officials are coordinating with district collectors and police to regulate crowds near cattle kill sites and maintain law and order. Awareness is being spread at the village level, and residents have been advised to limit movement in sensitive areas and report sightings promptly.

Power distribution agencies have been asked to check agricultural fields for illegal electric lines to prevent electrocution. “The tiger is avoiding human contact and there is no threat to human life. There is no cause for panic,” Shankaran said.

Special monitoring committees headed by Conservators of Forests have been formed, and trackers from Kawal and Amrabad reserves have been kept on alert. Thermal drones and a technical advisory group with experts from the Wildlife Institute of India and NTCA are also being planned for real-time guidance.