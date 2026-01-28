Will close corporate schools in Telangana if made education minister: Komatireddy Venkat

NALGONDA: Accusing corporate institutions of commercialising education and exploiting the poor, R&B Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Tuesday said he would shut down such schools if given the opportunity to serve as education minister.

He was speaking after inaugurating Bottuguda High School, built under the aegis of the Komatireddy Prateek Foundation, in Nalgonda.

Referring specifically to Chaitanya and Narayana educational institutions, the minister alleged that these schools lacked quality teaching staff and often employed degree holders without formal teaching qualifications.

Venkat also stressed the need for strict implementation of the Right to Education Act, which mandates reservation of 25% seats for students from economically weaker sections in private institutions.

Reiterating his goal of developing Nalgonda into a ‘mega smart city’, he said he would try to bring in funds on par with those allocated to the chief minister’s constituency, Kodangal. Later in the day, the minister inaugurated a Health ATM and an ECG machine at the District Government Central Hospital, set up at a cost of `30 lakh.