BRS starts signature campaign for merger of Secunderabad Cantonment with GHMC

HYDERABAD: The Opposition BRS on Wednesday launched the “one lakh signature campaign”, demanding merger of Secunderabad Cantonment Board into the GHMC. Party working president KT Rama Rao made the first signature.

BRS leader Manne Krishnak alleged that attempts were being made to turn the issue of merging the Secunderabad Cantonment Board into a political drama and confuse the public.

“Those who undertook protests on the merger have failed to clearly explain to the people why the protest was started in the first place and why it was abruptly withdrawn,” he alleged.

Krishank said that after collecting one lakh signatures, a representation would be submitted to the Union and state governments.

“I appeal to everyone who supports the merger of the Cantonment irrespective of their political affiliations to extend support to this movement,” he said.

Krishank said that the statement by BJP MP Eatala Rajender that there was opposition to the Cantonment merger, along with the fact that the local BJP has been conducting programmes against the merger for a long time, clearly exposes their stand.

Krishank said that after completing the collection of one lakh signatures, the BRS would send copies of these representations to Eatala Rajender, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and AICC leader Rahul Gandhi, to demonstrate the level of public support for merging the Cantonment Board into the GHMC.