Cashless payments test patience at Numaish

HYDERABAD: At the All India Industrial Exhibition at Nampally, which draws lakhs of visitors each year, India’s push towards a cashless economy is running into a familiar obstacle — unreliable mobile connectivity. Amid glittering lights, packed walkways and stalls prominently displaying QR codes, digital payments are frequently failing, leaving shoppers and traders frustrated.

Across the exhibition grounds, visitors can be seen trying to make UPI payments, repeatedly refreshing apps and waiting for transactions to go through, only for screens to freeze or time out.

Mobile data drops frequently, calls fail to connect and purchases come to a halt, highlighting the gap between India’s digital payment ambitions and the on-ground reality at one of Hyderabad’s busiest public events.

Vineeth Tunk, a shopper attempting to buy a khaki kurta, was seen moving his phone up and down in search of a signal.

Unable to complete the payment and carrying no cash, he walked away empty-handed, saying, “If I had cash, I would buy it right now.”

Traders say the issue has direct financial consequences. A shopkeeper at the same stall said, “I am losing at least five to six customers every day, more during weekends, because digital payments are not working due to poor network.” Vendors estimate that nearly 90% of customers now depend on digital payments, and when UPI transactions fail, sales are simply lost.

Visitors face similar difficulties. “The network problem happens every year,” said Shabana Begum, a homemaker who struggled to buy balloons for her daughter. “None of the apps was working. I had to borrow `200 from a stranger.”

Poor connectivity also affects safety at the crowded venue. Organisers reportedly make four to five missing-person announcements daily, most involving children. “Earlier, parents could just call each other,” said Kian, a trader at the exhibition for six years, adding that now they have to rely on loudspeaker announcements.

Despite repeated complaints over the years, the problem remains unresolved. As evening crowds swell, a familiar line echoes across stalls and food counters: “If you visit next time, please bring cash.”